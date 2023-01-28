SAN DIEGO — An armed robbery at an illegal street racing event ended in a motorcycle crash on Friday night in South Bay, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say a 28-year-old Hispanic man was sitting on his motorcycle at 8516 Avenida Cosa Norte around 11:18 p.m. when he was approached by two individuals who were armed with AR-15 style rifles.

The first suspect pointed his rifle at the victim while the second suspect fired one round into the air, police said. At that time, the victim fled the area on foot and left his motorcycle at the scene.

The second suspect then got on the motorcycle and drove it from the scene, followed by the first suspect in a blue sedan. The second suspect collided with a parked Chevrolet Suburban at 2200 Avenida Costa Del Sol and was taken into custody, according to SDPD.

Due to serious and possibly life threatening injuries, officials transported the second suspect by ambulance to a local hospital.

The first suspect is currently not in custody. Police described him as a 22-year-old Hispanic man that stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weigh 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. SDPD said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Traffic Division is handling the collision investigation and Southern Division detectives are handling the shooting/auto theft investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.