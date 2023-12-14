SAN DIEGO — A local crime spree continues as two more armed robberies were reported in San Diego County overnight.

This comes on the heels of a string of robberies that occurred from North County to San Diego Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as well as a wave of weekend robberies.

La Mesa

As for Wednesday night, the La Mesa Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 that a robbery occurred at a liquor store located at 5755 Baltimore Dr.

According to authorities, one suspect appeared to have a handgun. LPD said there was a loss of cash as well as store products during this incident.

No suspect information or further details have been released at this time. LPD said this incident does appear to be connected to the most recent string of robberies.

San Diego

Another overnight robbery, as confirmed by the San Diego Police Department, occurred at a convenience store located at 3100 54th St. in Oak Park.

Police said five suspects entered the store, two of which had handguns. They reportedly took cash from the drawer and also stole alcohol. The amount of financial loss is unknown at this time.

The group was last seen running from the store in an unknown direction, SDPD said. No further suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Robbery detectives responded and are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information related to these robberies are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.