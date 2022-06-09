SAN DIEGO – A Rancho Peñasquitos 7-Eleven clerk was robbed late Wednesday by an armed man who showed the clerk the firearm tucked into his waistband, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the suspect reportedly entered the store at 12890 Rancho Peñasquitos Blvd. and requested lottery tickets, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. As the employee was getting them, the man lifted his shirt up to show the gun.

Heims said the clerk gave the suspect the lottery tickets and then the man left the store. It was not clear where he was headed.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man, standing roughly between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and a face mask.

No further information was released about the incident.

Those with details to share with San Diego police robbery detectives were asked to call the department at 619‑531‑2000 or submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.