Armed man sought in shooting that left 2 injured at shopping center

BONITA (CNS) – Two people were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a Bonita shopping center.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in a parking lot at the shopping center on Bonita Road near Central Avenue, San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Witnesses told the department someone was firing from the parking lot into a building and that the two victims were driven to a hospital by friends, the paper reported.

The suspect was last seen on foot eastbound on Central Avenue from Bonita Road. A helicopter announcement was broadcast to area residents that deputies were searching for a Hispanic man in his mid-20s in a black baseball hat, black T-shirt and blue jeans, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds.

The suspect was armed and dangerous, the announcement said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

