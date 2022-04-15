SAN DIEGO – San Diego police homicide investigators Friday publicly identified the man shot by three Harbor Police officials after he reportedly pointed a gun at them near the agency’s headquarters.

Eric Medina, 29, remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said. Medina was arraigned at the hospital on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer stemming from the April 10 incident outside the Harbor Police building at 3380 North Harbor Dr.

That day, police say Medina called the agency from the callbox in front of headquarters, prompting Officer James Macmaster to be dispatched to go outside and make contact.

Upon exiting the building, Macmaster spotted a gray Honda Civic in the parking lot with a man later identified as Medina sitting in the parking lot. As Macmaster came closer to the vehicle, Medina pointed a handgun at him, according to Campbell.

The action prompted the officer to retreat behind a building pillar and radio in what had happened.

When others responded, Campbell said Medina kept pointing the weapon at the officer and others. He then drew the gunfire of Macmaster and two others: Sgt. Scott Ferraioli and Lt. Victor Banuelos. They fired service weapons at Medina “multiple times,” though the agency did not disclose how many times he was struck.

Medina then dropped his firearm and was arrested without incident, Campbell said. Detectives later recovered the weapon from the scene of the shooting.

Few other details about the incident were shared by the agency.

All three Harbor Police officials are assigned to patrol, police said. Macmaster has been with the agency about seven years; Ferraioli has been employed for 22 years; and Banuelos for 24 years.

The findings of the investigation by the San Diego police Homicide Unit will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. Harbor Police will assist with the investigation.