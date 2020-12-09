Police say area is safe after armed man shows up at local FBI office

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

SAN DIEGO — Police asked residents to avoid the FBI field office on Sorrento Parkway Wednesday evening after a man armed with a handgun showed up at the headquarters.

The man ended up hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound but no one else was hurt, authorities said.

The man arrived outside the Sorrento Valley office some time after 4 p.m. and seemed to be in distress, San Diego Police Department and the FBI said. Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were headed to the area when the man shot himself, according to an FBI statement.

The scene is safe. @FBISanDiego will be continuing their investigation. We are providing traffic control in the area.

No other shots were fired, and agents gave the man medical care until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, but there was no immediate update on his status.

Few other details were immediately released.

Lanes were briefly closed on Vista Sorrento Parkway near Lusk Boulevard during the incident. Officers could be seen investigating an apparently abandoned truck nearby.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. that the area was now safe and that the FBI would continue to investigate the incident.