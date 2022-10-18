SAN DIEGO — An armed man was shot and killed Monday by officers in the Mountainview neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.

San Diego police responded to a call about a man with a gun at a taco shop around 5:30 p.m. at 1100 43rd Street, Lt. Chris Steffen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 5.

“As officers made the approach to the intersection where the taco shop is, the 33-year-old male exited the taco shop, advancing on them with a firearm,” Steffen said.

Two officers then got involved in a shooting with the suspect where all three fired their weapons. The sheriff’s official didn’t confirm who fired the initial gunshots.

“There are shell casings,” Steffen said. “A Glock-style semi-automatic handgun was found in possession of the suspect. We don’t know how many rounds yet were fired from the suspect, nor how many rounds were fired from the officers.”

Authorities say after the 33-year-old man was shot, officers began to perform life-saving measures on the suspect. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department investigates all shootings involving SDPD, per protocol.

