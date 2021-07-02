Armed man fleeing police breaks into Normal Heights apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police were searching for an armed gunman who fired several shots into the air Friday morning while fleeing officers, then broke into a Normal Heights apartment and stole a resident’s cell phone.

The incident began shortly after 1:10 a.m., when officers responded to a report of loud music coming from a vehicle in a parking lot on Adams Avenue near 34th Street, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The 911 caller also reported that a possible marijuana sale was happening in the parking lot, Martinez said.

When officers arrived, a man ran from the vehicle and fired several shots from a handgun into the air while fleeing, the officer said.

The man eventually made it to an apartment complex on Hawley Avenue, between Monroe and Madison avenues, where he broke into one of the units and stole a resident’s cell phone before fleeing again on foot, Martinez said. No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the vehicle in the parking lot on Adams Avenue and found an AR-15 inside, he said.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.

