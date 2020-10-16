‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought in murder case

Police are asking for help finding Sheila Camarena, who they described as “armed and dangerous,” as part of a homicide investigation.

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives asked for the public’s help Friday tracking down a 25-year-old San Diego woman who they described as “armed and dangerous.”

Police say 25-year-old Sheila Camarena is a “person of interest” in the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man on Sept. 18 in the Talmadge area.

The victim was found near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard in the early morning hours, but few further details had been released about the investigation until Friday’s news release about Camarena.

She was described as a Hispanic female, 25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Police said she has black hair and brown eyes, though she is also known to dye her hair blonde or red.

Police did not state if Camarena is suspected of a specific crime, but warned that she “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Camarena’s whereabouts should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477, authorities said. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Tipsters can also visit the agency’s website for more information.