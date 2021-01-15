‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought near Escondido

SAN DIEGO — Deputies are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in an area of unincorporated Escondido Friday.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting near Mountain Meadow Road and Meadow Glen Way east of Interstate 15. A victim was being taken to the hospital, deputies said.
The sheriff’s department helicopter and K9 units are now searching for the shooting suspect. Deputies said he was last seen driving a silver Volkswagen SUV near Hidden Meadows Road.
He is described as a white man in his 40s around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He has short gray hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt, deputies said.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the man or his car is asked to call 911.
