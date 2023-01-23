White Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a suspected DUI crash that killed an Arizona woman. (Photo taken on Jan. 22 by OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – An Arizona woman has been named as the person killed by a vehicle while standing on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office announced.

Vanessa Abigail Urbina Aragonez, 22, of Arizona died around 1:52 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Early Sunday morning, Urbina Aragonez and a 24-year-old man got out of a Chevrolet Tahoe after they stopped and parked at 3400 Riviera Dr., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both stood along the west sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma struck them, officials said. Urbina Aragonez died at the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the male driver of the Tacoma was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.