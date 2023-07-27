SAN DIEGO — As hot temperatures plague the region, many are flocking to the beach to beat the heat. But, a new advisory issue for areas of Ocean Beach may put a stop to some beachgoers plans.

Officials issued an advisory for the OB Pier at Newport Avenue, advising people to not get in the water because of high bacteria levels, exceeding the state’s health standards.

The advisory for the OB Pier at Newport Avenue was just added Thursday morning. However, testing along the southside of the jetty in OB showed normal levels. On the other side of the jetty, at the Dog Beach at OB, the water remains under the same advisory, and has been since June 16.

To check for updated beach water quality information.

“Advisory bacteria levels exceed health standards, contact with water may cause illness,” signs read along Ocean Beach.

“It’s just annoying the constant water problems in our county,” Gavin Warlaumont, a local surfer said. Warlaumont said it’s a warning he now takes seriously.

“When you’re younger you just paddle out when the waves are good,” Warlaumont said. “10 years or so ago, I got really sick, like in bed for like 2 weeks, so I don’t surf in polluted waters anymore.”

Some beachgoers said they didn’t notice the sign before we pointed it out to them Thursday afternoon.

“I didn’t even notice it until you pointed it out so what you don’t know don’t hurt,” said Vince Williams, who is visiting from Phoenix and wanted to escape the record heat.

“It was a long drive to jump in the ocean,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of people out there and I’m going to be one of them.”