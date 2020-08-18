Area gyms host more early risers as heat wave scorches San Diego County

LA MESA, Calif. – Good workouts cause you to break a sweat. But for those missing morning sessions this week at La Mesa’s NXPT Fit, expect some perspiration before even reaching the parking lot.

“La Mesa has this awesome layer of haze that protects us and then all of a sudden, at 8:45 a.m., it’s 120 degrees,” said Hannibal Smith, co-owner of NXPT.

With temperatures reaching the mid-90s by early afternoon Monday, Smith said his most local customers are opting for the 4:30 a.m. class. In fact, he says it’s the most popular workout time right now in La Mesa and their Kearny Mesa location.

That didn’t stop some gym-goers from finding it in the afternoon as well.

“It’s on the blacktop, too, which is 5 degrees hotter than what it would normally be,” customer Anthony Gaspara said.

Gaspara worked out Monday under one of the pop-up tents the gym recently purchased amid the county’s public health order which currently forbids gyms from operating indoors. As Gaspara sees it, heat will be a factor wherever he is this week in La Mesa, so he’d still prefer to get his workout in.

“You’re sweating so much as it is,” he said.

Despite the recent public health obstacles and ongoing heat wave, Smith said his business continues to do well, and is considering keeping open its outdoor stations permanently.

NXPT also hosts workout and yoga classes three days a week at the Dana on Mission Bay.

More information is available online at nxptfit.com.