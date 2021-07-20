Are you registered to vote in the recall election?

SAN DIEGO — The county is urging San Diegans to check their voter registration ahead of the recall election in September.

Mail ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election that could unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom start going out the week of Aug. 16. The county communications office said if your information is up to date, you can expect a ballot in your mailbox that same week.

If you are new to San Diego County or moved since you last voted, you need to register to vote with your new address. You can do so by completing a new voter registration application online at sdvote.com. Registration forms are also available by calling 858-565-5800 or emailing rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Voters can return ballots in the mail or at one of many mail ballot drop-off locations around the county.

If you’d rather vote in-person, locations will be open for four days from Saturday, Sept. 11 to Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Places to early vote:

At the registrar’s office beginning Aug. 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

At a voting location near you or the registrar’s office Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All locations will be open on Election Day, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The county said voters will see two parts on their recall ballot. In the first, voters have “yes” or “no” options to the question of whether to remove Newsom from office.

In the second, voters have an opportunity to select a replacement candidate. If more than 50% of voters vote to recall the governor, then the replacement candidate with the most votes will be elected.