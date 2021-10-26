Are you owed money? County works to refund unclaimed cash

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is working to return $713,585 to residents who overpaid on taxes or fees.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office said as of last week, it had a list of 1,848 refunds owed to county residents. They’re encouraging individuals to check the unclaimed money webpage to see if they are owed any cash.

“With many people cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said. “The average refund is $386, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

The smallest refund amount is $10 and the largest is $36,699, McAllister’s office said.

State law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county’s general fund.

If you are owed money, follow instructions on the unclaimed money page to file a refund claim by Dec. 17, before the money is rolled into the general fund. You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information.