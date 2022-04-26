SAN DIEGO – The Birch Aquarium is looking for help to name a new penguin who will move into the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat this summer.

From April 25 through May 8, members of the public can submit name options online via the aquarium’s website before the Little Blue Penguin arrives at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego later this summer.

“Being able to introduce the community to Little Blue Penguins and foster a deeper connection and understanding of their environment, how important they are to our ecosystems and the survival challenges they face, is truly a milestone worth celebrating,” Jenn Nero Moffatt, senior director of animal care, science and conservation, said in a news release Monday.

Not only will you have an opportunity to submit a name, however. Anyone who sends in their idea will also get the chance to plead their case on why they think that name is perfect for the new addition. While all names are accepted, officials encourage names with ties to the San Diego area.

The unnamed penguin will soon join Magic, Nero, Persimmon, Reka, Cornelius and Katie, all of who have been named through donations to the Birch Aquarium.

Officials say that after the submission deadline has closed, four names will be chosen and announced on the aquarium’s social media pages and the public will have two weeks to vote for their favorite. The penguin’s name will be announced on June 2.

For more information on the naming process, the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat and the Birch Aquarium, including ticket prices and memberships, click HERE.