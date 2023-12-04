SAN DIEGO — Applications are now open for citizens to be part of the 2024/2025 San Diego Civil Grand Jury, according to San Diego county officials.

Those with availability to serve four to five days a week who have an interest in monitoring government activities can apply to be part of the civil grand jury from now until Jan. 12, 2024.

Individuals selected to be on the 2024/2025 San Diego Civil Grand Jury will serve beginning July 1, 2024 until June 30, 2025.

Those who are interested in serving on the civil grand jury must be 18 or older, and need to have lived in the county for at least a year prior to July 1. The pay is $25 per day, plus mileage and free parking.

Elected officials, current trial jurors and those who have served on a California grand jury within a year of the selection date are not eligible to take part in the civil grand jury. Anyone convicted of a felony, malfeasance in office or another high crime are also not eligible.

The San Diego Civil Grand Jury has 19 members that work for a year to monitor government activities. The 19 Grand Jurors and 11 alternates will be chosen at a random drawing in early June.

If you are chosen, you will be notified by mail.

Click here for an application. Click here for more information.