Applications open this week for San Diego County interim sheriff candidates

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved the application process for choosing an interim sheriff, including two public hearings.

Beginning Wednesday and continuing through March 4, the County Clerk’s Office will accept applications for a temporary replacement for Bill Gore, who stepped down Thursday after serving a dozen years in the position.

The 74-year-old Gore announced last summer that he would not seek re-election this year.

The person selected by the board will serve until January 2023, when the winner of November’s election takes over.

Officially seeking the post so far in the run-up to the election are Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, former sheriff’s Cmdr. David Myers, Assistant San Diego City Attorney John Hemmerling and sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Newsom.

Supervisors will select five finalists during a March 15 public hearing, and then chose an interim sheriff at a March 22 public meeting.

According to county officials, applicants must have law enforcement experience, be a registered voter, have no criminal convictions and be ready within 20 days to begin serving as interim sheriff.

Each finalist must provide written responses to any questions supervisors ask, and grant the county permission to conduct credit and criminal background checks. The interim sheriff will also have to pass a standard medical examination.

The county will advertise the temporary position on its website, in local newspapers and on social media.

On Tuesday, Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said the temporary replacement should be a non-candidate for the permanent job. “We’ve got to let the public weigh in,” he added.

