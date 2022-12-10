SAN DIEGO – Anyone interested in applying to be a part of the Commission on Police Practices for the City of San Diego can now apply online, according to a city press release.

The commission is an investigatory body of the city, separate from the mayor and police department, and is in accordance with ordinance O-21557 effective Nov. 19, 2022, said officials.

The forms will remain open and applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, said the city.

Members of this commission will be appointed by the city council with the approved city council rules and policies.

Composition of the commission

The commission composition must reflect the diverse geographic areas and socio-economic, cultural, racial, ethnic, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation and age differences, and who have different personal backgrounds, education, occupations and life experiences. Out of the 25 seats, the commissions must have:

9 members, one member that resides in each council district

2 members in the age range of 18 to 24

5 members that reside in low to moderate-income census tracks

9 at large members, prioritizing the appointment of those who have had prior contact or interactions with law enforcement; individuals with experience or expertise in substance abuse addiction treatment; individuals involved or with expertise in services for or directed towards the unhoused; individuals involved or with expertise in immigration or migrant services; individuals who were or are criminal justice system impacted; individuals involved or with expertise in mental health, restorative justice, social work, or law enforcement practices and oversight; and individuals with experience or expertise in civil rights advocacy.

Written nominations may be considered by the city council as long as nominees accept their nomination in writing before the city council consideration, wrote Chris Chan, director of council communications for the City of San Diego.

For any questions email applytocpp@sandiego.gov.

Nominations might also be considered by the commission, Chan said, with an announcement about the nomination process expected in January of 2023. Guidance on how to submit nominations should be released at the same time.