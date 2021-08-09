Applications open for Oceanside’s homeownership pilot program

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An undated aerial view of a neighborhood in Oceanside. (Adobe Stock image)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Oceanside began accepting applications for its Moderate-Income Homeownership Pilot Program Monday, intended to assist three Oceanside households with a down payment loan to help buyers be competitive purchasers in the current market.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31.

The applicant can borrow up to 20% of the sales price but not more than $120,000, and the loan shall not exceed the minimum amount necessary to ensure affordable monthly mortgage payments, according to program underwriting requirements.

The loan bears simple interest at 3% per annum; accrued interest will be forgiven after 15 years of living in the home.

Purchase price limits for a single-family detached unit are $600,000, and $450,000 for a condominium, townhome or duplex.

Applicants will be pre-screened by city staff, and then referred to one of three participating lenders to acquire a private mortgage. Depending upon the number of eligible applications received, the city may utilize a lottery-based selection process.

For more information about the program, visit here.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News