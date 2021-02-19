Apparent malicious killing of livestock in East County under investigation

ALPINE (CNS) – A group of livestock was found dead under suspicious circumstances Friday in a pen on a rural property in eastern San Diego County, prompting an animal cruelty investigation.

The apparent malicious killing of the 10 animals — goats, lambs and a ram — in the 400 block of Peutz Valley Road in Alpine was discovered shortly after 8 a.m., sheriff’s Lt. Anthony O’Boyle said.

The lieutenant did not disclose how the animals appeared to have died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

