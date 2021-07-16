Apartment fire forces 19 people from their homes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nineteen people had to flee their homes and one resident suffered minor injuries in a fire that broke out in a South Bay apartment building overnight.

The blaze was reported about 3 a.m. at a two-story apartment building on West Seaward Avenue near Cottonwood Road, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the scene and found a large column of smoke rising from the building, which has four apartments, the department reported.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to one unit and had the flames knocked down within 30 minutes.

Before crews arrived, three adults reportedly jumped from the second story to escape the fire, according to the department. Two were evaluated at the scene and one was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist 13 adults and six children from three of the units.

The blaze caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the building and an estimated $75,000 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

