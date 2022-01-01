Apartment blaze in Clairemont Mesa East injures one resident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was hospitalized Saturday after a fire burned an apartment in Clairemont Mesa East, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The blaze at a two-story complex in the 3800 block of Caminito Aguilar was reported at 4:16 p.m. and the first firefighting units arrived at 4:20 p.m., according to a SDFRD online incident log.

Five fire engines and two fire trucks, along with three medics and two battalion chiefs, were on the scene.

The fire was isolated to a first-floor unit and reported to be knocked down by about 4:45 p.m.

The unit’s residents, four adults and two children, were evacuated and all were uninjured, except one person who was taken by ambulance to a hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

Arson investigators were also called to the scene, according to Battalion Chief Mike McBride of the SDFRD.

