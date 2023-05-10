SAN DIEGO — Police at University of California, San Diego are investigating after antisemitic symbols were found in a residence hall bathroom, school officials said Tuesday.

The chancellor’s office responded to the hate symbols in a statement, saying they are “angered and horrified by this and reaffirm that hate has absolutely no place at UC San Diego.”

“To our Jewish campus community members who were directly exposed to this hateful act, we regret any pain this may have caused. You are valued members of our UC San Diego family, and we are glad you are here,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information to provide regarding the incident is asked to file reports with The Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination, or contact 858-534-HELP (4357).

Campus police were investigating to find out who was responsible for the acts.