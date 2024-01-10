SAN DIEGO – King Tides return to San Diego Thursday through the start of the weekend, with water expected to reach the seawall.

“Coming down to the beach, it’s not going to be too enjoyable. Not like the last surf that we had that was very pretty and we saw a lot of surfers and some great waves,” said Lt. Jacob Magness, with San Diego Lifeguards.

Strong wind on the way means waves will pack an extra punch at six to 10 feet, which could cause potential coastal flooding. A high surf advisory is in place through Thursday.

“Don’t expect to see any surfers out in the water. Don’t recommend anyone goes out in the water tomorrow. It’s just going to be very choppy,” Magness said.

In Mission Beach, a lot of patio furniture was already put away or secured and some residents had prepared with sandbags.