Another record: San Diego reports 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SAN DIEGO — The county saw another record-breaking day of coronavirus cases on Friday with 2,039 new cases and 7 deaths reported.

New data shows 25,289 tests were reported to San Diego public health leaders with 8 percent coming back positive. The county said four women and three men died between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, and their ages ranged from mid-20s to early 100s. All had underlying medical conditions. The region’s death toll is now 1,047.

An additional 37 people have been hospitalized with the virus with nine more patients sent to the ICU. A total of 791 men and women are hospitalized across the county with 216 in ICUs.

Fourteen new community outbreaks were confirmed on Dec. 3 including six in business settings, two in food/beverage processing settings, two in distribution warehouse settings, one in an emergency services setting, one in a government setting, one in a faith-based setting and one in a healthcare setting. In the past seven days, 93 community outbreaks have been confirmed.

County health officials reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths Thursday as rising hospitalization rates throughout the state prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a conditional stay-at-home order.

Newsom’s order will be triggered when intensive care unit bed availability in a select region falls below 15%. Although no region met that criteria as of Thursday, Newsom said the Southern California region could meet it in a matter of days.

