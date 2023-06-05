Rail service has once again been halted from Oceanside to Irvine after land under the historic Casa Romantica in San Clemente continued to slide Monday morning.

The slide occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan told Nexstar’s KTLA.

There was significant movement on the slope and boulders and rocks remained on the tracks in the 10 a.m. hour, the mayor added.

As of 11 a.m. , all train service been Oceanside and Irvine has been interrupted as a result and tracks near the San Clemente Pier are closed, shutting down both the Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. Alternate transportation is being provided, according to Amtrak.

The hillside had previously collapsed in late April, causing the landmark, located at 415 Avenida Granada, to close.

The house, which sits on a bluff just north of the pier, had suffered cracks to its terrace before the collapse occurred. During the April incident, debris came down and landed close to train tracks in the area that had just opened earlier that month.

The historic house and gardens had just reopened to the public in late May.

Safety crews had been monitoring the tracks since the April incident.

At this time, there is no estimate regarding how long the tracks may be closed for repairs. Train and city officials will be working together to determine next steps.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.