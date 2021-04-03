Another group of migrant children expected in San Diego Sunday

SAN DIEGO — The migrant shelter at the San Diego Convention Center is expected to reach capacity Sunday when another group of migrant children arrives.

A total of 1,179 unaccompanied minors are being housed at the temporary shelter at the San Diego Convention Center. A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told FOX 5 that the shelter is expected to be at capacity — 1,450 unaccompanied minors — after the next group arrives Sunday.

Bonnie Preston with HHS said 133 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the shelter operation launched last Saturday. The children were flown to San Diego from Texas then bussed to the convention center.

A majority of the children tested positive before arriving in San Diego, according to HHS, and all of the children are asymptomatic. None have required hospitalization.

HHS said CDC physicians and other experts are overseeing shelter operations to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed. Rady Children’s Hospital has also set up medical screening, urgent care and primary care on site to serve children’s medical needs.