Annual California bighorn sheep count canceled after death

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 1999, file photo, a Peninsular bighorn sheep runs along a mesa in Anza-Borrego State Park in Southern California. An annual count of bighorn sheep scheduled for this July 4th weekend in a Southern California desert was canceled after a volunteer died while preparing for the excursion amid scorching heat. The Union-Tribune says the tally in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park typically draws dozens of volunteers who collect information for scientists monitoring the health of sheep. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File)

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — An annual count of bighorn sheep scheduled for this weekend in a Southern California desert was canceled after a volunteer died while preparing for the excursion amid scorching heat.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the tally in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park typically draws dozens of volunteers who collect information for scientists monitoring the health of sheep.

Sixty-eight-year-old Don White died June 19 while hiking in to leave water at his count site. The cause of death is under investigation, but it seems likely overheating played a role. It was 116 degrees that day.

Officials canceled the count and initiated a review of safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News