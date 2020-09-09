Animals of all sizes cared for at fire evacuation centers

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Residents who have been forced out of their homes due to the Valley Fire have been able to bring their animals of all sizes to evacuation centers around the county.
At the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds, the San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team is working around the clock to care for evacuees’ horses.
Dogs, cats and smaller pets were being cared for at El Capitan High School.
Pet owners seeking evacuation information or those who want to help can click here.
Animal owners who are in imminent fire danger and need assistance are asked to call San Diego County Department of Animal Services at 619-236-2341.