Animals of all sizes cared for at fire evacuation centers

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Residents who have been forced out of their homes due to the Valley Fire have been able to bring their animals of all sizes to evacuation centers around the county.

At the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds, the San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team is working around the clock to care for evacuees’ horses.

#ValleyFire Evacuations: All horses should be brought to Lakeside Rodeo Arena, 12584 Mapleview St. Please do not bring horses to any other evacuation sites. Our Emergency Response Team is standing by to help. More details here: https://t.co/UVUpAMc5vT pic.twitter.com/0gr8yW9vK5 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 9, 2020

Dogs, cats and smaller pets were being cared for at El Capitan High School.

Pets evacuated to El Capitan High School, 10410 Ashwood St., Lakeside due to the #ValleyFire are in great hands thanks to @sdhumane's Emergency Response Team. For details about evacuation sites: https://t.co/UVUpAMc5vT. pic.twitter.com/MMmmXawbQs — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 9, 2020

Pet owners seeking evacuation information or those who want to help can click here.

Animal owners who are in imminent fire danger and need assistance are asked to call San Diego County Department of Animal Services at 619-236-2341.