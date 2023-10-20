DEL MAR, Calif. — An underground railway could become a reality for the North County area, according to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG).

This comes as officials with SANDAG continue to weigh viable options for different pathways for COASTER trains, including a track underneath the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

While considering this option, SANDAG is looking into logistics like how far down the tunnel would go. If this option becomes a reality, they are estimating it would be at least 300 feet underground.

SANDAG hosted a community workshop earlier this month, the second public meeting regarding this proposal, to get feedback on the controversial plan. The first workshop was held in August.

Some of the things brought up by the community include noise, vibrations, and possible effects on businesses and homes in the area.

The underground train tunnel proposal comes as SANDAG looks to get the COASTER route away from the Del Mar bluffs as part of the LOSSAN Rail Realignment.

This comes after bluff erosion and the threat of sea levels rising have been a constant issue for the tracks. Several closures have been prompted by this issue over the last year.

If the underground railroad project is approved, construction would begin in 2028, according to SANDAG. More on the proposal can be found here.

The next public forum to discuss COASTER train pathways is set for Monday, Nov. 6 at the Del Mar Civic Center, which is located at 1050 Camino Del Mar.