OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will soon reopen its route between San Diego and Los Angeles on a partial basis, announced the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN) Monday.

Trains will once again be able to go between Oceanside and Irvine, but only on the weekends beginning Feb. 4, officials said.

Passenger rail service was temporarily blocked off on Sept. 30, 2022 between Oceanside and Irvine because officials were worried about some movement of the tracks and the nearby hillside.

To get the service fully reopened, crews will continue construction on weekdays until the project is done in late March, at which point officials expect full service by then.

The trains that will open on Feb. 4, between Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties with no bus connections required will be as follows:

Southbound trains 562, 564, 770, 774, 580, 784, and 588

Northbound trains 765, 567, 777, 581, 785, 591, and 595

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and I want to thank our customers for their patience during this extended track closure,” said Jason Jewell, managing director of the LOSSAN Agency. “We’re excited to resume weekend Pacific Surfliner train service between Los Angeles and San Diego.”

While the closure was going on, the Pacific Surfliner provided shuttle buses between the Irvine and Oceanside stations, according to the LOSSAN agency.

LOSSAN agency said a big reason the rail service could open partially was due to the work of the Orange County Transportation Authority, who stopped the hillside from moving and stabilized the tracks in south San Clemente.