More land slide down the cliffside of Casa Romantica in San Clemente on June 5, 2023. (KTLA)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Amtrak reduced its Surfliner service from Oceanside to Irvine Monday amid “budget constraints” and repair efforts following a second landslide in San Clemente that prompted further closures to part of the track.

The transit agency announced the changes in a track closure notice on Friday, impacting rail service from San Diego to Los Angeles.

In the advisory, Amtrak stated that the service reductions were implemented as a cost-cutting measure given repairs to the San Clemente slope that collapsed last month get underway.

“Funding limitations caused by extended track closures which began in Fall 2022 have made it necessary to make temporary adjustments to the Pacific Surfliner service,” the transit agency wrote in the track closure notice. “We are doing all we can to preserve vital intercounty transportation connections and provide a travel experience that our passengers will enjoy.”

The following changes to Amtrak’s daily schedules will begin effective Monday, June 12:

Trains 572, 573, 586 and 587 are cancelled.

Trains 769, 770, 774, 777, 784, and 785 will operate with bus bridge between Irvine and Oceanside.

Trains 564, 580, 581, 790, 591, and 595 will originate/terminate in San Juan Capistrano (no alternate service provided to/from stations south).

Trains 761 and 794 will originate/terminate in Los Angeles (no alternate service provided to/from stations south).

Trains 562 and 765 will originate/terminate in Irvine (no alternate service provided to/from stations south).

The new timetable for Amtrak Surfliner train service can be found here. Real-time updates on Pacific Surfliner service changes are available on Amtrak’s Twitter.

In addition to the schedule changes, Amtrak will be halting or modifying some of their additional on-board services, including baggage, café and business class services. More information on how these services will be impacted can be found here.

Station ticket windows will also be closed at the Solana Beach, Santa Ana and Anaheim stops. For San Diego passengers, the nearest staffed locations will be Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot. Fullerton will be the nearest staffed stop for Santa Ana and Anaheim travelers.

Ticket adjustments will also be adjusted while the rail line is partially closed: Rail2Rail tickets will not be valid for the replacement bus service while the tracks are closed and reservations will be required for travelers utilizing these bus services between Irvine and Oceanside.

Reservations for the bus connection can be made using Amtrak’s RideReserve system.

This is the second major closure to the track this year prompted by a landslide in San Clemente near the historic Casa Romantica. The first collapse occurred in late April, prompting about a month-long closure.

At this time, there is no estimate for when normal service will resume. According to the transit agency, crews are currently assessing the area where the landslide occurred to determine next steps and how long it will take to clear the tracks so they can safely reopen.

“We understand that our customers rely on the Pacific Surfliner service,” Amtrak said in their travel notice. “We are working with our partners to safely reopen the tracks as soon as possible.”