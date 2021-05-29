Amtrak Pacific Surfliner reservations needed Memorial Day, holiday weekends

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Reservations are now required on peak travel weekends, beginning this Memorial Day period, for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains, but the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited.

To safely manage capacity during periods when more travelers are anticipated, customers will need a reservation to travel May 28-June 1 as well as:

— Fourth of July weekend: July 2-5;

— Opening weekend of Del Mar Races: July 16-19; and

— Labor Day weekend: Sept. 3-7.

Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended on most of the dates above, during which monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi- ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or with an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

Passengers are asked to wear a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, wash hands or use sanitizer often, and to stay home if they are feeling sick.

Per federal law and Amtrak policy, all customers and employees must wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations.

More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand throughout the summer. For the latest information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

