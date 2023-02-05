OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Amtrack Pacific Surfliner is back on a seamless track from San Diego to Los Angeles for Saturdays and Sundays, after a portion of the train services stopped due to movements of the tracks.

Emergency work helped to restore the train service partially.

“It was great, we were here for five hours so we are all real tired,” said Kyrah Jones, a Pacific Surfliner passenger.

Jones said she is on board with not having interruptions for her train ride. Jones said she is going back home to Santa Ana after celebrating her child’s birthday in Oceanside.

Jones said, “Oh it’s great, if we had to stop we wouldn’t have come, honestly. It’s hard enough get kids to the train, let alone transfers. We would’ve just driven honestly, if it weren’t a straight shot.”

Amtrack suspended service between Oceanside to Irvine on Sept. 30, 2022, because officials noticed movement of the tracks and the adjacent hillside.

During the closure, Amtrack operated shuttle buses between Irvine and Oceanside so passengers could connect between Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Surfliner passenger Yolanda Gilliam said she got caught up in the transfers. Gilliam said a few days ago she got on the Surfliner in Los Angeles to Irvine. Then in Irvine, she got on a shuttle bus to Oceanside.

“I didn’t know it was a little shocker,” said Gilliam.

Some passengers took steps to avoid the hiccups. Jenny Manoly and Renee Welch said they use the Surfliner every other month to visit friends. They said they adjusted during the closures.

“We Ubered or didn’t see them often, unfortunately. Now that the train back open, hope back on see the sunset, enjoy each other’s conversations,” said the pair.

During the week, Monday through Friday, stops from Oceanside to Irvine will close.

Shuttle busses will resume to help passengers make their connections. Construction will continue during the week, with a projected finish by the end of March.