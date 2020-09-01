Movie theaters in San Diego to reopen this week

SAN DIEGO — Several movie theaters in the San Diego area are expected to reopen this week.

AMC said in a news release Tuesday that San Diego’s theaters will be the first AMCs to reopen in California Sept. 4 with new requirements based on guidance from the state. Theaters will have a reduced number of tickets and seats available for each showtime and they’ve allowed for extra time between showings for deep cleaning.

AMC said in addition to ‘Tenet,’ guests can see this summer’s titles including ‘The New Mutants,’ ‘Unhinged,’ ‘Words on Bathroom Walls,’ and ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield.’

The company said AMC is offering $5 food and beverage options, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks and KidsPacks through the end of October.

AMC Stubs members will earn double points on ticket, food and drink purchases through the end of October.

Locations reopening Sept. 4 include:

AMC Chula Vista 10

AMC Fashion Valley 18

AMC La Jolla 12

AMC Mission Valley 20

AMC Otay Ranch 12

AMC Plaza Bonita 14

AMC DINE-IN Poway 10

According to Regal’s website, many of their theaters will reopen Thursday. Click here and select a theater to see reopening dates.