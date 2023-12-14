SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Imperial County.

Raine Gonzales, is 5-foot-9, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt, a dark-colored jacket and white shoes. She was carrying a backpack.

Raine was last seen Sunday with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero in Brawley, near I and 18th streets, CHP said. Guerrero is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a white baseball jersey with the number 44, a hat and sneakers.

CHP believes the pair are in a 2007 silver Mercedes-Benz C230 with California license plate 5ZFS158.

The alert was issued for Imperial and San Diego counties.

Anyone who sees Raine, Guerrero or the vehicle was asked to call 9-1-1.

California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Imperial County. (California Highway Patrol)