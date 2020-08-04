Amber Alert: Father suspected of kidnapping 2-year-old in San Diego

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Diego police issued an amber alert for this little girl, 2-year-old Charli-Fae Harris. She was last seen with her father (right), Lafayette Harris, who drives a white Saturn sedan. (Photos: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Police issued an Amber Alert in San Diego Tuesday morning after a father allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter.

The child abduction alert was issued overnight after 31-year-old Lafayette Harris was accused of taking the girl, Charli-Fae Harris, from a home on 47th Street in the Chollas View area around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Harris is mixed race, 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing silver, sparkly shoes.

Harris was described as a Black man standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn L200 four-door sedan, license plate California 6VZR757, police said.

Anyone who knows anything about the pair’s whereabouts was urged to call 911 immediately.

A vehicle like the one that Lafayette Harris drives, provided by San Diego Police Department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News