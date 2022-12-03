SAN DIEGO — An Amazon tractor trailer caught fire Friday while carrying around 8,000 pounds of merchandise on northbound Interstate 15, said the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred in the middle lanes of I-15, south of Deer Springs Road, shorty after 7:20 p.m. CHP officers from the Oceanside area office, along with fire personnel and paramedics, responded to the scene.

Officials say no injuries were reported from this incident.

Northbound lanes #2, #3 and #4 were affected until the scene was cleared around 10:30 p.m.

CHP says the cause of the tractor trailer fire is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the CHP at 760-643-3400.