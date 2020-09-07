Alpine family: ‘It’s a miracle’ they escaped Valley Fire alive

EAST COUNTY — A family says they are grateful to be alive after a close encounter with the Valley Fire Sunday.

“The fire was moving. Flames were going to our house as we drove by,” Summer Herrin said. “A neighbor called us and said, ‘I saw your house on fire surrounded by flames … I lifted my arms up to heaven and I just cried, Lord please save their house. They love you and please save their house.’”

Herrin, a mom of four, said those prayers were answered when firefighters and first responders reached them.

“And then the firemen came in,” Herrin said. “They were amazing and they were dropping the fire retardant and they had the airplanes coming in with the water and they surrounded the house and they got the fire out. So our house is still there.”

Summer and her husband Geoff grabbed their four kids, dog and fire bag and drove through thick smoke and flames on both sides of the road. They made it to the evacuation center at Joan MacQueen Middle School at 2001 Tavern Road in Alpine.

Volunteers said more than 60 evacuees came through the center Sunday.

“We’re assisting people to get into a cool area to get food, drink, get their pets into a cool area and then we’re working on getting hotel rooms for them for the night,” American Red Cross Volunteer Ken Daubach said.

The Red Cross set up a second shelter at Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley.

The Herrin family said they don’t know if the fire damaged their home but they are grateful they made it out alive.

“We were just praying the whole way and I feel like we were just saved. Like God saved us and it’s a miracle. I feel like it’s a miracle we even made it,” Herrin said.

The Red Cross helped Herrin and her family get a hotel for the night.