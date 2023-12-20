SAN DIEGO — Five people stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from an up-scale athletic clothing store in La Jolla’s Westfield UTC mall Tuesday night, San Diego police confirmed to FOX 5. No suspects have been identified.

The robbery was reported shortly before the mall closed at 9 p.m. at the Alo. According to SDPD, five suspects came in, filled a shopping cart with various clothing from the store and ran out. All then got into a vehicle, fleeing the scene with the stolen items.

One of the suspects, described as a woman of an unknown age, reportedly had a knife on her. However, SDPD says the weapon was never brandished.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. According to SDPD, detectives are currently interviewing witnesses to get a better understanding of what happened, as well as descriptions of the other suspects.

No additional details were immediately available about the incident, including an estimate for the amount of the merchandise that was stolen from the Alo.

This comes as SDPD says officers are conducting anti-shoplifting operations at malls in the city to help reduce incidents of theft during the holidays — a time when these kinds of crimes typically see a slight uptick.

Similar incidents have been reported across the county, including a recent string of armed robberies at convenience stores and gas stations. Three teenage boys were arrested by SDPD in connection with six of the robberies last week.

Anyone with information regarding the incident at Alo is encouraged to call the Robbery Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.