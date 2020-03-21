Alley shooting leaves 1 man injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was shot in the back Friday evening after getting into an argument with two other individuals in the Valencia Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. at the entrance to an alley at 53rd Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The 45-year-old victim was standing with his girlfriend when two males walked up and began arguing with the victim. One of the two males then fired several shots at the victim, hitting him once in the back, Heims said. The suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles, one of which was red.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where his injury was not believed life-threatening, Heims said.

Gang detectives were investigating, Heims said.