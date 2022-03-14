SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fight between two men in a neighborhood alley near Balboa Park escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded and other under arrest, authorities reported.

The assault occurred about 1:45 p.m. after a 58-year-old homeowner tried to open up his garage in the 2400 block of Russ Boulevard, causing the door to hit a truck parked in the adjacent alley, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Going outside to investigate, the resident got into an argument with the 38-year-old driver of the vehicle, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

During the quarrel, Buttle said, the younger man allegedly tried to punch the homeowner, who allegedly responded by stabbing him in the back, chest and shoulder.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not considered life-threatening, Buttle said.

The homeowner was taken into custody at the site of the stabbing.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.