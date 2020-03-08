Alleged shoplifter hit by car after running into street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An alleged shoplifter was running from a Kohl's department store Saturday evening when she ran into the road and was hit by a car, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:23 p.m. along Balboa Avenue between Genesee Avenue and Mount Abernathy Avenue.

According to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department, a 39-year-old woman was running from a Kohl's department store after shoplifting. As members of the store's loss prevention team chased her, the woman ran into the road in front of a 2011 Kia Soul and was hit.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, stayed at the scene. Neither drugs nor alcohol were considered to be factors in the crash, Heims said.

Police said the alleged shoplifter was taken to a hospital with serious injures, including a broken pelvis.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.