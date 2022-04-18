ENCINITAS, Calif. — An all-vegan food festival is changing its schedule from opening every third Saturday of the month to becoming a weekly market in North County starting on Earth Day.

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup announced Monday it is launching their new Sunday market at 459 South Coast Highway 101 in downtown Encinitas on April 24 from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m., featuring diverse vendors including authentic Cuban, Chinese, Mozambican, Mexican and Filipino dishes.

“Attendance has been growing as more people are choosing to limit animal products in their diet, in part to help minimize their impact on the planet,” said Michelle May, founder of Vegan Food Popup.

Plant-based dishes, desserts, snacks and beverages will be provided from businesses located in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles, according to event officials.

“Attendees can try indulgent items like pizza, elote and donuts but also have access to healthier options including spring rolls, salads and fresh juices and can stock up on locally-made kitchen staples, like milk and cheese,” May said.

Guests also will be able to shop from a selection of vintage and sustainable clothes, jewelry and home decor vendors.

The event is open to all ages and dogs, with public transportation accessible and free parking available at the nearby Coaster station.

A local eatery recently made the list of Yelp’s best vegan restaurants in the U.S. Thanh Tinh Chay Restaurant, located next to Herbert Hoover High School in the Talmadge area, ranks fourth on the online review company’s list of the best vegan restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.