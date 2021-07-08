All registered voters will receive mail ballot for California recall election

File – A mail ballot drop off location at a San Diego library during the presidential election in 2020.

SAN DIEGO — All active registered voters in California will automatically receive a mail ballot for Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall election on Sept. 14.

San Diego County announced Thursday that ballots will be mailed out Aug. 16, giving voters about a month to mark their preference and return it for free by mail, no postage necessary.

Residents will also be able to return their ballots at designated drop-off locations around the county, or at their polling place on the day of the election.

In-person voting locations will be open around the region for four days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 13. Then, on Election Day the hours will change from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., giving anyone who still hasn’t cast their ballot a wider range of times to get it done.

The county listed some steps residents can take to get ready to vote, if you’re not sure you’re prepared:

Check your voter registration information, making sure that your residence and mailing address remain up to date.

Re-register to vote if you have moved (even within San Diego County) or changed your name.

Register to vote if you have never participated in an election. It can be done online for free.

The recall contest is being held over whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office because enough voters signed petitions in favor of holding the special election.

Voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question will be a list of replacement candidates from which to choose.

If a majority of voters approve Newsom’s recall, the candidate who gets the most votes becomes governor. If a majority of voters vote “no” on the first question, then the recall has failed and Newsom will remain in office.

Republicans running to replace Newsom include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, and former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

It’s not uncommon in California for residents to seek recalls but they rarely get on the ballot — and even fewer succeed. A sitting governor has been ousted just once in the state, when unpopular Democrat Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.