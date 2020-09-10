‘All I can do is wait it out’: Valley Fire evacuees anxious to see blaze’s impact

SAN DIEGO — Several days into the battle against the destructive Valley Fire, officials have established a new evacuation center for the more than 1,400 people who have been forced to flee from home.

Needing a bigger area for a growing number of evacuees, first responders moved from the original evacuation site at Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine to El Capitan High School in Lakeside. Volunteers tell FOX 5 that everyone who arrives at the center looking for longer-term shelter has been housed in hotels.

Norman Priest fled his home on Japatul Road and made his way to El Capitan High. He hopes that he will have a home to go back to.

“At last check, my house wasn’t touched, but firefighters told me things can shift,” Priest said. “So all I can do is wait it out.”

Firefighters said their biggest challenge with evacuations is making sure everyone receives important updates by signing up on AlertSanDiego.org to get notifications straight to their phone.

Watch our full report from El Capitan High in the video above.