All crew members on San Diego-based carrier tested for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The entire crew of the San Diego- based USS Theodore Roosevelt has been tested for COVID-19, the Navy reported Thursday.

The ship’s widely publicized COVID-19 outbreak has left it docked in Guam for nearly one month, where 4,234 sailors have been moved ashore as of Thursday.

According to the Navy, there are 840 positive cases among the carrier’s crew but “a small number of results are still pending” while 4,098 sailors have tested negative for the virus. So far, 88 sailors have recovered after testing positive.

Four of its sailors are currently hospitalized, though none are in the intensive care unit.

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, died April 13, and remains the only COVID-19-related fatality among the crew.

The ship’s outbreak garnered widespread attention following its captain’s publicized memo to Navy leadership asking for immediate assistance to move about 90% of the crew off the ship.

The memo’s publication on March 30 was central to Capt. Brett Crozier’s firing days later by then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Modly resigned less than a week later after his address to the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s crew, in which he called Crozier’s actions “a betrayal” and stated his belief that Crozier purposely copied his email to unauthorized parties to facilitate its publication, was made public.