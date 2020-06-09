All city piers, boardwalks reopen

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – All piers and boardwalks in the city of San Diego reopened Tuesday amid a flurry of re-openings set for this week.

East and West Mission Bay Parks reopened Monday for park and water uses, plus its parking lots are now open at 100% capacity. Fiesta Island reopened Monday for pedestrians, dogs and cyclists, but will remain closed to vehicles until July 6.

Day camps, campgrounds and RV parks also reopened Monday and outdoor recreation such as sport and charter fishing expeditions are now allowed.

On Friday, Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen and all Balboa Park parking lots will reopen to 100% capacity.

The openings come as public health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in San Diego County on Monday, raising the countywide total to 8,619.

The county recorded 3,844 tests Monday, raising the cumulative total to 195,762 tests. The 143 new cases represent 4% of the total tests reported Monday, slightly higher than the region’s rolling 14-day average.

The Crystal Pier located in the San Diego community of Pacific Beach at dusk after a storm. (Photo: Art Wager / Getty Images)