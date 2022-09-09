SAN DIEGO – “No One” in San Diego will get to see Alicia Keys for her scheduled concert Friday night, unfortunately.

The “Girl on Fire” singer announced Friday morning that due to Tropical Storm Kay, her concert at San Diego State University’s Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre would not go on as planned and would be rescheduled to a future date.

“I’m so bummed to announce that tonight’s show will have to be postponed due to severe weather. I’ll have a new date for you soon! I’m going to make it the best show ever,” Keys wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “More information about your ticket to come via email! Thank you for your love, patience and understanding.”

Keys’ concert isn’t the only live event impacted by the storm, however.

Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay officials shared a statement Friday afternoon regarding a postponed show at their venue, as well.

“Due to the current weather forecast for today, and for the safety of all our patrons, we are postponing the Sept 9 Little River Band concert to Sept 20. Tickets purchased for Sept 9 will be honored on the new date or refunds will be offered until Sept 16,” Humphrey’s Concerts representative Mitzi Stone said a statement.

Despite the inclement weather, some concerts are still going forward.

Singer Ben Platt who is touring with Aly & AJ took to Instagram Friday morning to share that his scheduled concert at the Rady Shell is still expected to go on as planned.

“This is a message for my audience in San Diego tonight, I know it’s raining there today and probably will still be raining this evening, but thankfully there’s no safety hazard, there’s no lightning or things like that, it’s just wet. We will still be performing our show tonight. We’re on, we’re gonna be there, I’m gonna be singing my face off in the rain, it will be a little wet so we have ponchos available for everybody,” Platt said in an Instagram story.